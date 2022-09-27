New River Gorge ranks #2 of the Best U.S. Fall Fishing destinations

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – FishingBooker, the United State’s largest online platform for fishing trips, has selected New River Gorge as #2 on its list of the 9 Best U.S. Fall fishing destinations. New River Gorge made a list due to its longevity as one of the oldest rivers in the world and its top-notch fishery.

In the Fall, the New River’s temperatures are optimal for Walleye, Bass, Crappie, Carp, Musky, and Catfish to pass through. This time of year is a good time for Smallies and Walleyes.

FishingBooker advises individuals to fish for them around sunrise or sunset. However, they mention night fishing can also be good for catching one of the good-eating fish.

