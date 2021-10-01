New River CTC seeking sponsors for annual basketball invitational

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is gearing up for their annual basketball invitational.

The yearly tournament acts as a fundraiser, and helps fund the college’s scholarships. They already have 25 teams signed up and are looking for sponsors.

This tournament marks the fourth annual one, and they are excited to bring it back once more.

“Every year the New River CTC Foundation gives away over $125,000 in scholarships,” Communications Director Jenni Canterbury said. “And we can’t do that without donors and sponsors from this event.”

The basketball tournament is a few months out, beginning on January 3 and lasting through the 8th. Interested sponsors should contact New River CTC.

