New River CTC offers advanced sign language classes

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Anyone wanting to learn sign language can check out a local community college.

New River Community and Technical College is offering a level two sign language class, designed for people wanting to learn more than just the basics.

The course is offered online and can be taken anywhere.

“A lot of times people will want to learn sign language because they maybe have someone in their life who uses sign language they want to communicate with better,” communications director Jenni Canterbury said.

Course sign ups and more information can be found online at New River CTC’s website.

