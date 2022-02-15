New River Community and Technical College looks for teams, sponsors, and donations for annual Volleyball 4 Autism event

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College’s Browning Social Services Club is now starting to plan for their annual Volleyball 4 Autism event, and they are looking for teams, sponsors, and donations to help make the event happen.

People have the option of signing up for two different leagues between experienced or if they are just looking for some fun on the court.

The club is also looking for organizations to sponsor the event t-shirts for $100 by April 15, 2022, along with donating to the silent auction at the event.

All of the money that gets raised for the event goes to support Autism health.

“Sometimes I think it’s kind of like a safety net, you know you meet other people who are also going through the same things that you are going through,” says Dr. Kelli White, an assistant professor in social services at New River CTC. “It’s a great time, and it’s interesting how much the students hear from me talking all of the time how much they regurgitate back.”

The event will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley.

To register a team, donate, or sponsor the event, you can call Dr. White at (304)929-5010, or email volleyball4autism@gmail.com.

