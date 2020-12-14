New public storage facility opens in Welch

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – A new public storage facility opened up today in Welch.

Big G Storage now has units available for rent to the public. There are over 80 units in total and the units come in four different sizes. There is room for up to 110 units if enough are rented out to the public.

“We had this building here and we weren’t really doing anything with it,” said Big G Storage Owner Kevin Goodson. “We know there’s not a lot of storage in the area, so we thought we would try. We know we’ve got some tourism coming in and out with four-wheelers. Hopefully if people need storage, we can help out with that.”

The facility is located near 681 Riverside Drive in Welch.