New program help White Oak Rail Trail become bike friendly

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – In last month’s Oak Hill city council meeting, council members approved of a program that will turn White Oak Rail Trail into a bike friendly area.

The White Oak Rail Trail runs for nearly 8 miles through central Oak Hill, connecting the communities of Summerlee and Carlisle. Most of the trail is paved with only 2 miles of trail surfaced with packed gravel. Through the new program, the city of Oak Hill plans to add bike lanes.

“We want to be a destination for folks that would like to bike and current residents have a place to recreate,” Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass said.

Hannabass estimates the project to be completed by next year.