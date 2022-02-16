New members exhibition dedicated to music comes to the Beckley Art Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center is dedicating their first members art exhibition of the year to the two art forms of music and visual art.

The exhibition entitled Playlist, features Appalachian artist’s portrayal of their favorite songs and music genres within the body of the artwork they chose to create.

“A lot of the times when we’re feeling bad or sad, we turn to art and a lot of the time we turn to music, so I think it was just an interesting thought of like, what can our music inspire through our artwork visually,” says Saja Monteague, visual arts director at BAC.

The exhibition will be on display at BAC until March 12.

Related