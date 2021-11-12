New Hope Hearing Solutions hosts ribbon cutting in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A new audiology service holds a grand opening in Princeton.

New Hope Hearing Solutions has been seeing patients since this summer, and says there is a great need for audiologists in the area.

They focus on new technology, and pride themselves on their patients not needing to go into a hearing booth for their appointments.

According to Dr. Madonna Blair, audiologist and co-owner of the business, she’s noticed there is a huge need for audiology services in Mercer County.

“We opened this practice because we saw a need to serve the community,” Blair said. “There are lots of folks in the area who have hearing loss, and we’re pleased to see how many people have come in so far.”

New Hope Hearing Solutions is on 199 Elmer Street in Princeton, and is now seeing patients.

