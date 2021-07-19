New health and wellness facility offering personal training opens in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Peak Mountain Wellness just arrived in downtown Oak Hill, a one-on-one training facility highly personalized to fit many of your health and nutritional goals and needs.

“Peak Mountain Wellness was created with the foundation that everyone has their own version of health, everyone has their own barriers to health,” says Andrew Rice, owner, and main trainer of Peak Mountain Wellness. “So, at Peak Mountain Wellness, we work with individuals who have a wide variety of goals.”

And these varieties of health goals the facility offers not only includes personalized training methods, but nutrition coaching, different disease prevention strategies, and other useful strategies that meets every person’s ideal level of health.

“No two people are going to have the same health goals or health needs, so using one-on-one personal training or one-on-one nutrition coaching, it helps tailor the program specifically to the needs and goals of that person,” he says.

The facility is currently only offering by-appointment training, where clients have the option of choosing between a half hour or an hour session. And Peak Mountain Wellness is ready to help you reach the version of a healthier you.

“I want to help people reach their own individual health goals, so whether you are a grandparent who wants to spend more time in the yard with your grandkids, or if you just want to feel more confident in the mirror, those are what we will work on and help you reach your goal,” Rice says.

The facility’s intent is to be a temporary steppingstone to help you get on the right track to a healthier and more nutritious life.

You can now set up a free consultation with Peak Mountain Wellness or just find out more about it on the Peak Mountain Wellness Facebook page or by calling (304)747-8791.

