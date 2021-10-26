New district lines being drawn in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Since the new legislative lines that the House of Delegates and the State Senate are in the process of drawing across West Virginia following the 10-year census, it’s now Fayette County’s turn to draw their own district lines to match them. And because the state went from being a one delegate district to a three delegate district, along with two state senate districts, these lines are having to change quite a bit to ensure accurate voting.

“We use the census data and people move, so we have to make sure everyone is represented in an appropriate way, so that’s why we change these every 10 years after the census data, and it’s just a process to make sure everyone gets put into the right categories,” says Michelle Holly, Fayette County Clerk.

The county has just gotten the new state senate map and the commission plans to start proposing where the lines will go. There will be an opportunity for public comments on the matter in the very near future.

