NEW DETAILS: Woman who is person of interest in missing Oak Hill teen case facing new charges

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman who is considered a person of interest in the case of a missing teen out of Oak Hill has been arrested on unrelated assault chargers.

According to police documents, on June 3rd, officers were dispatched to Cheddars in regards to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, the victim was observed to have multiple cuts and abrasions on her face as well as her arms and legs.

The victim stated that Jalesa Bass, exited the restaurant and started to strike the victim multiple times causing her to bleed. The incident was recorded by a bystander and officers observed Bass, in the video, smashing the victim’s head into the concrete.

Jalessa Bass has been arrested for unlawful wounding. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $15,000 bond.

