New deaths reported in Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 10, 2021, there have been 2,016,368 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 125,951 total cases and 2,175 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,150 1,769 381 66 Greenbrier 1,634 1,226 408 50 McDowell 1,039 829 210 19 Mercer 2,751 2,266 485 98 Monroe 780 667 113 12 Nicholas 823 584 239 12 Pocahontas 368 360 8 9 Raleigh 3,274 2,352 922 53 Summers 574 547 27 21 Wyoming 1,616 1,385 231 32

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 362 97 47

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Upshur County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 101-year old female from Mingo County, a 25-year old male from Jefferson County, a 35-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Monongalia County, a 41-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Wayne County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old female from Monongalia County, a 99-year old male from Putnam County, a 62-year old male from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Logan County, an 83-year old male from Wayne County, an 89-year old female from Jackson County, a 74-year old female from Monongalia County, a 61-year old female from Harrison County, a 61-year old male from Mercer County, a 56-year old male from Morgan County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from McDowell County, a 64-year old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, and an 86-year old female from Upshur County.

“The loss of more West Virginians is truly heartbreaking,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to prevent this deadly virus.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,305), Boone (1,496), Braxton (760), Brooke (1,950), Cabell (7,381), Calhoun (217), Clay (363), Doddridge (439), Fayette (2,519), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,329), Hampshire (1,454), Hancock (2,542), Hardy (1,243), Harrison (4,674), Jackson (1,622), Jefferson (3,462), Kanawha (11,513), Lewis (941), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,575), Marion (3,529), Marshall (2,931), Mason (1,717), McDowell (1,309), Mercer (4,038), Mineral (2,545), Mingo (2,034), Monongalia (7,441), Monroe (913), Morgan (895), Nicholas (1,112), Ohio (3,499), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (572), Preston (2,468), Putnam (3,996), Raleigh (4,412), Randolph (2,299), Ritchie (587), Roane (477), Summers (684), Taylor (1,046), Tucker (477), Tyler (598), Upshur (1,600), Wayne (2,508), Webster (279), Wetzel (1,041), Wirt (336), Wood (6,754), Wyoming (1,677).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy County in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.