New deaths reported in four SWV counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 27, 2021, there have been 1,867,235 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 117,775 total cases and 1,953 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,005 1,477 528 64 Greenbrier 1,530 759 771 49 McDowell 950 679 271 11 Mercer 2,626 1,457 1,169 84 Monroe 736 477 259 11 Nicholas 737 382 355 10 Pocahontas 353 333 20 9 Raleigh 2,975 1,768 1,207 41 Summers 551 471 80 21 Wyoming 1,425 1,116 309 27

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 582 152 64

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Doddridge County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, an 86-year old female from Mineral County, a 70-year old male from Hardy County, a 91-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Hampshire County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old female from Mineral County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Nicholas County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 56-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, an 85-year old male from Logan County, a 74-year old female from Mason County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 87-year old male from Kanawha County.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the families affected.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,084), Berkeley (8,702), Boone (1,402), Braxton (739), Brooke (1,878), Cabell (6,899), Calhoun (205), Clay (339), Doddridge (399), Fayette (2,334), Gilmer (560), Grant (965), Greenbrier (2,187), Hampshire (1,343), Hancock (2,438), Hardy (1,179), Harrison (4,351), Jackson (1,570), Jefferson (3,248), Kanawha (10,872), Lewis (812), Lincoln (1,113), Logan (2,322), Marion (3,228), Marshall (2,724), Mason (1,509), McDowell (1,201), Mercer (3,847), Mineral (2,450), Mingo (1,886), Monongalia (6,906), Monroe (872), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,023), Ohio (3,315), Pendleton (536), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,382), Putnam (3,753), Raleigh (4,022), Randolph (2,15), Ritchie (544), Roane (453), Summers (657), Taylor (980), Tucker (442), Tyler (557), Upshur (1,451), Wayne (2,308), Webster (242), Wetzel (977), Wirt (322), Wood (6,394), Wyoming (1,531).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge County in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. Those who have already been placed on a waitlist through their local health department or other medical provider, as well as those who have already received their first vaccine dose, will be integrated into this new system and do not need to pre-register.