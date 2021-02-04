New COVID-related deaths reported in Wyoming, McDowell and Nicholas counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 3, 2021, there have been 1,943,848 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 122,470 total cases and 2,058 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,098 1,683 415 66 Greenbrier 1,615 1,025 590 49 McDowell 1,016 782 234 17 Mercer 2,714 1,975 739 91 Monroe 764 598 166 12 Nicholas 802 528 274 12 Pocahontas 361 352 9 9 Raleigh 3,148 2,087 1,061 48 Summers 570 516 54 21 Wyoming 1,576 1,273 303 31

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 396 109 52

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, a 93-year old male from Putnam County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Mingo County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from McDowell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Monroe County, a 93-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 59-year old female from Marion County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,120), Berkeley (9,031), Boone (1,454), Braxton (747), Brooke (1,921), Cabell (7,201), Calhoun (215), Clay (357), Doddridge (417), Fayette (2,432), Gilmer (656), Grant (1,005), Greenbrier (2,286), Hampshire (1,408), Hancock (2,501), Hardy (1,226), Harrison (4,529), Jackson (1,571), Jefferson (3,377), Kanawha (11,206), Lewis (866), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,469), Marion (3,394), Marshall (2,855), Mason (1,678), McDowell (1,268), Mercer (3,946), Mineral (2,514), Mingo (1,955), Monongalia (7,183), Monroe (890), Morgan (878), Nicholas (1,069), Ohio (3,427), Pendleton (587), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (563), Preston (2,436), Putnam (3,891), Raleigh (4,237), Randolph (2,245), Ritchie (571), Roane (466), Summers (680), Taylor (1,028), Tucker (463), Tyler (582), Upshur (1,517), Wayne (2,416), Webster (260), Wetzel (1,016), Wirt (329), Wood (6,586), Wyoming (1,636).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay, Jackson and Morgan counties in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx