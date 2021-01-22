New COVID-related deaths reported in Mercer and McDowell counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 22, 2021, there have been 1,820,409 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 113,615 total cases and 1,856 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,932 1,392 540 61 Greenbrier 1,487 655 832 47 McDowell 929 630 299 9 Mercer 2,582 1,264 1,318 79 Monroe 721 460 261 11 Nicholas 712 354 358 9 Pocahontas 340 257 83 9 Raleigh 2,876 1,691 1,185 40 Summers 544 427 117 19 Wyoming 1,401 1,100 301 26

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 638 167 88

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Mercer County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 97-year old female from Hancock County, and an 84-year old female from Pendleton County.

“Today was another hard day as people cope with the loss of loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These are not numbers. These are people—mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers, and sisters. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,037), Berkeley (8,381), Boone (1,355), Braxton (720), Brooke (1,828), Cabell (6,666), Calhoun (194), Clay (322), Doddridge (376), Fayette (2,230), Gilmer (542), Grant (939), Greenbrier (2,126), Hampshire (1,288), Hancock (2,379), Hardy (1,135), Harrison (4,180), Jackson (1,531), Jefferson (3,112), Kanawha (10,577), Lewis (760), Lincoln (1,079), Logan (2,198), Marion (3,054), Marshall (2,624), Mason (1,452), McDowell (1,173), Mercer (3,770), Mineral (2,337), Mingo (1,835), Monongalia (6,689), Monroe (845), Morgan (838), Nicholas (981), Ohio (3,200), Pendleton (512), Pleasants (740), Pocahontas (531), Preston (2,315), Putnam (3,631), Raleigh (3,855), Randolph (2,026), Ritchie (526), Roane (435), Summers (642), Taylor (940), Tucker (428), Tyler (534), Upshur (1,358), Wayne (2,188), Webster (225), Wetzel (941), Wirt (309), Wood (6,256), Wyoming (1,470).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Randolph County in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.