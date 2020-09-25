New COVID-19 testing technology introduced

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – “We really want the hospital to be identified as the safest place to be. This testing certainly validates that.”

Beckley ARH introduced a new and exciting method of COVID-19 testing this week. It has been aggressive and efficient with its COVID-19 testing for several months. However, that hasn’t stopped it from investing in better methods.

“The instrument that we have is the DiaSorin MDX,” said Beckley ARH Laboratory Director Lexie Berry. “It is a real time PCR instrumentation that uses DNA in a patient’s sample to detect COVID-19.”

The DiaSorin MDX combines the best features of the LabCorp tests Beckley ARH has been using, as well as 90 minute rapid tests.

“With DiaSorin, we can test around the clock,” said Beckley ARH Community CEO Rocco Massey. “There’s no allotment on the test, and the test result comes in one to two hours. So we’ve eliminated the delays in getting the results.”

Despite debuting the DiaSorin MDX yesterday, it’s been a smooth transition for the ARH staff in breaking it in.

“Absolutely everything has been pretty smooth,” Berry said. “I work with a great group of individuals. We’ve worked with PCR instrumentation before. We actually have another instrumentation that does similar types of testing. It was a very smooth transition.”

With the introduction of the DiaSorin MDX, the safety of COVID testing and patients will only increase going forward.