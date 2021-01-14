New COVID-19 deaths reported in Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 14, 2021, there have been 1,690,407 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 105,219 total cases and 1,702 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,810 1,253 557 55 Greenbrier 1,341 403 938 43 McDowell 871 531 340 7 Mercer 2,412 791 1,621 67 Monroe 650 380 270 11 Nicholas 621 290 331 9 Pocahontas 291 230 61 9 Raleigh 2,531 1,430 1,101 34 Summers 498 269 229 18 Wyoming 1,284 954 330 23

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 765 204 101

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old female from Jackson County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Wyoming County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 40-year old female from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 79-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 91-year old female from Upshur County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, an 87-year old female from Jackson County, a 98-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Berkeley County, a 49-year old male from Boone County, an 84-year old female from Jefferson County, a 39-year old male from Harrison County, and a 77-year old male from Cabell County.

“As we face another difficult day, we must renew our efforts to practice the prevention measures that can stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,118), Berkeley (7,764), Boone (1,248), Braxton (652), Brooke (1,694), Cabell (6,220), Calhoun (183), Clay (291), Doddridge (327), Fayette (2,085), Gilmer (512), Grant (899), Greenbrier (1,961), Hampshire (1,192), Hancock (2,240), Hardy (1,017), Harrison (3,812), Jackson (1,433), Jefferson (2,893), Kanawha (10,008), Lewis (685), Lincoln (970), Logan (2,034), Marion (2,640), Marshall (2,465), Mason (1,265), McDowell (1,114), Mercer (3,595), Mineral (2,288), Mingo (1,689), Monongalia (6,244), Monroe (776), Morgan (795), Nicholas (879), Ohio (2,945), Pendleton (418), Pleasants (701), Pocahontas (451), Preston (2,117), Putnam (3,407), Raleigh (3,426), Randolph (1,677), Ritchie (476), Roane (380), Summers (596), Taylor (875), Tucker (405), Tyler (459), Upshur (1,215), Wayne (2,041), Webster (215), Wetzel (853), Wirt (272), Wood (5,939), Wyoming (1,363).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour and Wirt counties in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.