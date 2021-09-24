New Community Connection’s partnership to bring more health-based communication to the area

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – While our communities are facing a time of many health challenges and uncertainties, Community Connections out of Princeton is bringing people a better chance at staying updated and connected with health-related topics through a new partnership.

“We are happy to say that Community Connections is having a brand new partnership this year with Dr. Fred Barker. We’ve been working on this for quite some time, and we also know that right now in a time of COVID and a lot of other medical issues, we want to do everything possible to protect our communities the best we can,” says Greg Puckett, Executive Director of Community Connections, Inc.

Through Community Connection’s partnership with Dr. Fred Barker and Appalachian Medical Professionals, their medical experts will provide the community with science-based, trustworthy information about much of the health challenges we face.

“We’ve recognized that in our area we’ve got some very significant healthcare challenges that are going to be best addressed on a grassroots basis, so part of the thing is to promote better healthcare decision-making by providing area residents and their healthcare providers with trustworthy medical information,” says Dr. Fredrick Barker, a general Surgeon out of Bluefield.

“An Important Medical Message” is the initial project the new partnership is launching, a reoccurring electronic newsletter dealing with current health concerns throughout the year. And as COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be the number one health issue we face, it will be the newsletter’s first topic being addressed.

“This is an opportunity to encourage those who may not have yet gotten vaccinated,” Barker says. “For the community to be doing what we as medical professionals know they should be doing, they need to get what they feel is trustworthy medical information.”

The AIMM plans to release a new health-related topic about every month that will be followed by a Question and Answer portion, and it will be able to be shared across a variety of web platforms. For more information, you can visit Community Connections on Facebook or by emailing AIMM@strongcommunities.org.

Related