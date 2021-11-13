New Christmas shop opens in Ansted

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – The town of Ansted just got a new Christmas Shoppe and many are coming out to the open house to take a look at the wide assortment of holiday decor the shop is offering.

Owner of J and J Hardware just right down the road in Ansted, John Cashion and his wife have always been inspired to open a Christmas store and now their dream is finally coming true.

And not only did many come out to see what’s in store, but some businesses like Cherry on Top Ice Cream showed up to help promote it. John thinks having a shop like this in town will really help out the community of Ansted.

“Like a lot of towns, things in Ansted are tough, it’s really hard to get supplies for a lot of stores and I think this will boost the town just a little bit,” says co-owner of the shop, John Cashion.

“Just trying to support local business and we love Ansted, we like to be in this town whenever they have activities,” says Tanya Fisher, co-owner of Cherry on Top Ice Cream.

The shop will be open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m during the holiday season and will re-open sometime next year after the holidays are over.

You can find the Christmas Shoppe of Ansted on Facebook for more information and see their hours as they may be subject to change.

