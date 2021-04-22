Neal Brown’s contract extended through 2026

WOAY – WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced Thursday that the contract of head football coach Neal Brown has been extended two years, running through the 2026 season.

Under the terms of the contract, Brown will earn $23.85 million total over the six seasons, with an average yearly salary of $3,975,000 million. He was originally hired on a six-year deal from 2019-2024, following Dana Holgorsen’s departure to Houston.

“Coach Brown and I are committed to the future success of our football program,” Lyons said in a statement. “I am pleased with the upward trajectory of the program and its culture. Our student-athletes have excelled on the field and in the classroom, and the overall leadership of Mountaineer football is strong.”

Brown added, “I want to thank President Gee, Shane and Keli Zinn for their unwavering support of our football program. I also want to thank our players, coaches and staff for their commitment and dedication to West Virginia University…As we enter year three, I look forward to getting our fans back in the stadium and building on the momentum we have going in our program.”

Brown is 11-11 in two seasons as WVU head coach, after going 35-16 in four years at Troy.

West Virginia is scheduled to hold its annual Gold vs. Blue spring game this Saturday, with the 2021 season opener slated for September 4 at Maryland.

Related