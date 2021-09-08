Neal Brown talks LIU, Sean Martin discusses position switch

MORGANTOWN, WV (videos courtesy WVU Athletics) – West Virginia football’s home opener will see the Mountaineers take on FCS Long Island University Saturday evening.

WVU has not lost to an FCS team under Brown, though James Madison very nearly pulled off an upset in Brown’s first game as Mountaineer head coach in 2019. Having been on the other side of the “FCS vs. FBS” mentality, Brown recognizes the Sharks will be motivated to play well on a big stage. He says the Mountaineers’ focus at the moment is fixing mistakes that were crucial in last weekend’s loss at Maryland.

Also hear from Bluefield High School graduate Sean Martin, who talks about his position switch from defensive tackle to defensive end. Martin saw very limited playing time last year, but recorded one total tackle against the Terrapins.

