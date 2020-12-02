Neal Brown discusses three-week gap between games

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – With the cancellations and postponements that have affected college football in the world of the COVID-19 pandemic, some teams have had two consecutive bye weeks before they returned to action.

West Virginia joined that category last week, when the home game with Oklahoma was moved from November 28 to December 12. The Mountaineers have not played since November 14; this weekend they’ll be on the road visiting an Iowa State team ranked ninth in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff ranking. WVU then hosts #11 Oklahoma the following weekend.

Although the odds may currently be slim, West Virginia still has a chance to reach the Big 12 championship game. The Mountaineers would need to beat both the Cyclones and Sooners, and would also need Oklahoma State to lose twice and Texas to lose at least once. However, if all those things happen, West Virginia would play Oklahoma or Iowa State a second time for a conference title.