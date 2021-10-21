National Teen Driver Safety Week highlights reducing risk for teen drivers

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week.

Car accidents are the number one cause of death for teenagers aged 15-18 nationwide.

Local police departments say one of the easiest ways to avoid accidents for young drivers is to limit distractions.

Sgt. Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department is the regional coordinator with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. He says role models play a big role in driving habits at early ages.

“It’s to help everyone become aware,” Wilhite said. “Not only the teen drivers, but the parents as well. Let them know they’re the role models for the teen drivers, and they’re gonna act how they act.”

According to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, impaired driving, seat belt safety, speed limits, too many passengers, and distracted driving are some basic rules to go over to reduce the risks for teen drivers.

For more information on National Teen Driver Safety Week, you can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Related