National mud bog competition to be held at Hidden Valley Golf Course

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Flag wars, one of the biggest mud bog competitions bringing in competitors and guests from all over the east coast.

It’s making its way back to the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Glen Daniel to determine who will win the most flags this year. The object is for one participant from one state to collect as many flags from other states as they can.

This marks the fourth year Flag Wars is to be held at the local golf course, and the whole community supports this popular mud bogging event.

“We have MX racing, we do a lot of things here, but this is the one event that we all look forward to,” says Rhonda Calloway, owner of Hidden Valley Golf Course. “It helps our community, it helps Beckley, it helps Southern West Virginia, our hotels are full, it helps all of these small businesses, all of the local stores know to order extra food, extra gasoline for the week, and our community supports us.”

The event will start tomorrow at 1 p.m., and kids 10 and under will get in for free.

