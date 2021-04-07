National Library Week highlights importance of libraries in small communities

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – April 4-10 is National Library Week, a time meant to recognize what libraries do and learn about what they offer for the community.

At the Fayette County Public Library, Director Becky Kellum says there are many reasons to visit the library, and they are a welcoming place for anyone.

“The education, the learning. Looking for a new job? It’s a place to hone up your skills,” Kellum said. “It’s for everybody.”

National Library Week happens every year, and this year’s theme is “Welcome to Your Library.” It’s meant to be a way for your local library to prove that libraries are more than just a building. They’re a place to get help, find activities to do with your family and much more.

The Fayette County Library is celebrating this week in plenty of ways, like offering grab bags for the kids and they’re also forgiving any late fees.

“If you have any overdue books and you’ve been hesitant about bringing the, back, please bring them in this week.”

Libraries everywhere were affected heavily during the pandemic, with many even closing their doors for months. And the services they offered weren’t available. Now, as vaccines continue to roll out, they’re excited to welcome more people back inside in the coming months.

“We just hope people start to come out more. We’re gonna have more programming, summer reading.”

The library is also offering Dial A Story, where patrons can call 888-507-1666 and have a librarian read them a story.

