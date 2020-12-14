Narcotics warrant leads to man being arrested on child neglect charges

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after a narcotics warrant lead to a child neglect arrest.

According to court documents, officers were conducting a narcotic search warrant on a home in Raleigh County. Once inside officers located a two year old child sitting next to several drug paraphernalia items. Officers also discovered meth and heroin in the home.

James Rehm has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury of possible bodily harm. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.