Narcotics investigation leads to multiple arrests

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A series of narcotics investigations have led to multiple arrests. Sheriff Mike Fridley and Chief Mike Whisman of the Oak Hill Police Department

released the following information regarding this incident.

The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force has been conducting a series of controlled drug purchases in Fayette County. Several of the suspects in these cases have been arrested today by the Sheriff’s Department, Oak Hill Police and West Virginia State Troopers, and were arraigned through the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

Anna Buckner, 42 of Oak Hill. Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Jerry Williams, 64 of Oak Hill. Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin.

Carlee Schmitt, 33 of Gauley Bridge. Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamines.



Dallas Sizemore, 57 of Montgomery. 2 Counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin. Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

John Patrick Hill, 40 of Glen Ferris. Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamines.



Allen Harris, 34 of Montgomery. 2 Counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin. Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.



If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.