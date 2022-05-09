NAACP hosts a Meet the Candidates event just in time for the May 10 primary election

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Just three days before the May 10 Primary Election, the Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was host to a meet the candidate event.

Held in a conference room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the forum was a chance for the community to ask some of the candidates their most concerning questions.

The organization feels that it’s important to get to know the leaders the constituents are entrusting to represent them.

“We’re in very critical times everyone knows this year, and it’s so important who we put in office and who represents who we feel is best,” NAACP President Barabara Charles says.

The candidates were given time to answer the community’s questions as well as provide a brief introduction. About 15 to 20 candidates were expected to make it out to the evening’s event.

It was a bipartisan forum in which the NAACP ultimately had one goal in mind– to get voters to the polls come election day.

“We have always in NAACP, actually the oldest civil rights organization in the United States, we have always had the voting agenda with our organization, so our achievement is to get people to the polls,” says Charles.

The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) also helped to host the event.

