OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Crews are on scene of an MVA-rollover in Oak Hill.

The incident occurred in the area near the Main Street exit of Oak Hill. The call came in at 5:51 p.m.

According to dispatchers, Oak Hill Fire Department, Fayetteville Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and Jan Care all responded.

Traffic is currently backed up. Stay with WOAY for further updates.

