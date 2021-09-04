Mud bog races held at Hidden Valley Golf Course

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Everybody has a good time watching big and fast trucks race their way through some mud, and the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Glen Daniel provides several of these exciting mud bog races throughout the year with one of them taking place this Labor Day weekend.

“It’s a very family-friendly event we’re having here today, a lot of nice trucks out here, people from out of state and from all around, as well as a good bit of locals, we do concessions, and it’s just an all-around great show to watch,” says Jarrett Cline, President of Hidden Valley Golf Course.

Hidden Valley Golf Course will be holding a biker rally next weekend on September 10th, and you can visit Hidden Valley Golf Course on their Facebook page to find out more.

