Mt. Hope man sentenced to prison for grand larceny

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Ciliberti, has announced that a man has been sentenced for the felony offense of grand larceny.

Daniel Carte, age 50 of Mount Hope, was sentenced to one (1) to ten (10) years in prison for the felony offense of grand larceny. On July 13, 2019, Carte entered the warehouse of Contura Energy in Pax and stole tools and copper valued at approximately three thousand dollars ($3000.00).

This crime was investigated by the West Virginia State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.