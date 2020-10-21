Mountaineers seeking redemption at Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WVU Athletics) – Last year’s matchup against Texas Tech was one of the low points for WVU football’s 2019 season, as the Red Raiders won 38-17 in Morgantown.

The game also saw Jarret Doege throw his first touchdown pass as a Mountaineer, as the Lubbock, Texas native recorded 119 passing yards off the bench.

Head coach Neal Brown says it’s normal for Doege to feel pressure ahead of returning to his hometown and to a stadium where he’s quite familiar, but he believes the Mountaineers are continuing to grow, even with the progress made in last week’s win over Kansas.

Texas Tech won their season opener, but have dropped their first three Big 12 games of 2020; West Virginia leads the all-time series 6-3.