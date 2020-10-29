Mountaineers picked third in Big 12 preseason poll

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball was picked to finish third in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball preseason poll, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

The Mountaineers, who received 61 total points in the preseason poll but no first-place votes, went 9-9 in Big 12 play last year as they finished tied for third; they were picked fifth in the 2019-20 preseason poll.

On Wednesday, WVU sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe was named to the conference’s preseason team, while Derek Culver received honorable mention.

For the first time, Baylor was picked atop the men’s basketball preseason poll, as they had seven first-place votes. Kansas was picked second, while Texas & Texas Tech rounded out the top half of the poll.

West Virginia opens their season Thanksgiving week in South Dakota.