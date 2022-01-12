Mountaineers edge Oklahoma State in Morgantown

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball stayed unbeaten at home Tuesday night with a 70-60 win over Oklahoma State.

While both teams struggled in the early going, WVU would not be in the types of deficits they faced Saturday against Kansas State. Sean McNeil’s three-pointer put West Virginia up 15-12 midway through the first half, and the hosts would not relinquish that lead.

Fairmont’s Jalen Bridges tied a career-high with 22 points, while Taz Sherman scored 13, and McNeil and Gabe Osabuohien each recorded 12 points, the latter doing so off the bench. West Virginia will go for a third straight win Saturday at Kansas.

In women’s college basketball, WVU Tech lost at Washington Adventist 73-72. The Golden Bears have a conference doubleheader Thursday in Beckley against Oakland City.

