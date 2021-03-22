Mountaineer women defeat Lehigh in NCAA first round

WOAY – West Virginia women’s basketball has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, following a 77-53 win over Lehigh in San Antonio.

The Mountaineers led by two after the opening quarter, 15-13, before establishing momentum in the second and third quarters to build on that lead. Kysre Gondrezick led all scorers with 26 points, reaching 1,000 career points in the process.

Also contributing for WVU was KK Deans, who scored 19 points; Esmery Martinez recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Grothaus led Lehigh with 14 points.

West Virginia will face Georgia Tech in the second round on Tuesday. The Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Stephen F. Austin 54-52 in the first round.

Also in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Tennessee defeated Middle Tennessee 87-62. Wyoming East graduate Emily Saunders – the 2019 WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year – played two minutes for the Lady Vols, who will play Michigan Tuesday in the second round.