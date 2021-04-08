Mountaineer players embrace responsibilities in spring practice

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WVU Athletics & WDTV) – Hear from WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and defensive lineman Dante Stills as the Mountaineers continue spring practice ahead of the Gold-Blue game on April 24.

The two discuss individual goals they’ve set for themselves not just during this spring’s practices, but going into fall camp and how they want to improve their play. Rather than shying away from leadership responsibilities, they want to be resources and role models for the younger players.

Dante Stills says he’s also continued conversations with brother Darius, who is continuing his preparations for the NFL Draft later this month.

In additional spring football news, Marshall announced former team captain Bob Coleman will be the featured speaker for the annual spring fountain ceremony. That event, along with the Herd’s spring game, is set for April 17.

