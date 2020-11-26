Mountaineer men edge past South Dakota State

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball began the 2020-21 season with a 79-71 win Wednesday over South Dakota State, as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

The game was close for the majority of the night, but the Mountaineers pulled through thanks to a career-high 23 points from sophomore Miles “Deuce” McBride. He was joined in double figures by Sean McNeil (16 points) and Taz Sherman (14 off the bench). Derek Culver came close to a double-double with seven points and 14 rebounds.

It will be a quick turnaround for WVU, as they now face VCU in the semifinals at 2:30 ET on Thursday. The Rams beat Utah State 85-69 in the first round.

Also on Wednesday, it was announced that West Virginia will be part of next week’s Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis on December 2, replacing Tennessee. The Mountaineers will face preseason #1 Gonzaga that night.