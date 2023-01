Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Wednesday, January 18, at the Linda K. Epling Stadium at 200 Stadium drive in Beckley.

The food giveaway will start at 11:00 am and last until 12:30 pm while supplies last.

For more information, call 304-364-5518 or visit www.mountaineerfoodbank.org.

