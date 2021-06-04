Mountain Music Festival comes back to ACE for summer 2021

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – Mountain Music Festival down at ACE Adventure Resort kicked off Wednesday, June 2nd, and will last until Sunday, June 6th, and it is bigger and better than ever. This year, the festival features over 30 bands on three different stages, visual artists and performers, and hundreds of vendors selling all of the handmade crafts and jewelry, clothing, and delicious food you could ask for.

“The festival has been great so far, people are just starting to fill up the campgrounds, we had an awesome pre-party last night with The Werks and Empire Strikes Brass, it was so much fun, and it’s so nice to be around all the happy people again,” says Sarah, an owner of a festival vendor.

And there will be activities to do all weekend long, from whitewater rafting to yoga workshops, there will never be a dull moment at ACE’s 2021 Mountain Music Festival.

