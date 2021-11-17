Mountain Lions sweep basketball doubleheader with Bluefield State

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – In their first home games of the 2021-22 season, both Concord basketball teams won their respective matchups Tuesday against Bluefield State.

The women’s game saw the Lady Blues jump out to an early lead before Concord responded, going on to win 56-43. Riley Fitzwater led the Lady Lions with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Maddie Ratcliff added 14. Katrina Davis scored 11 points and Dani Janutolo recorded 10 off the bench to pace Bluefield State.

The men’s contest would be close for much of the night, with Concord pulling away in the final minutes to win 92-87. Da’Vion Moore scored a career-high 20 points, one of five Mountain Lions to reach double figures. Khamaury McMillan scored 20 for Bluefield State, while Marquez Cooper added 19.

Also in college basketball, WVU women won easily over St. Francis 86-33, and both WVU Tech teams won on the road at Point Park.

Related