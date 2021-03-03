Mountain Lions ready to return to MEC Tournament in Wheeling

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord basketball head coaches Todd May & Kenny Osborne as the Mountain Lions enter MEC Tournament week.

The Mountain Lion men won their first-round matchup Monday over Davis & Elkins in double overtime, and will face West Liberty in the quarterfinals on Friday. May says having a game on Monday was a positive considering there weren’t as many chances to play games as in previous seasons; he says that even though they remember the upset win over West Liberty in January, both teams have significantly changed since then.

Concord women’s basketball will play Wheeling in the quarterfinals on Thursday, after both teams had first-round byes. The Cardinals won the only regular-season meeting in the Northern Panhandle, and Osborne says it will be up to multiple players to make significant contributions; Riley Fitzwater and Maggie Guynn both had double-doubles in the February 1 meeting.

The Mountain East Conference announced its basketball awards on Tuesday, with Riley Fitzwater named to the First Team and Maggie Guynn selected to the Second Team.