Mountain Lions picked fifth in MEC South preseason poll

WOAY – The Mountain East Conference announced its football preseason polls on Thursday, with Concord picked to finish tied for fifth in the South Division with West Virginia Wesleyan.

The Mountain Lions and Bobcats each received 21 points, while Charleston was the preseason pick to win the South. Notre Dame College received the most points in the North.

It will be the first football games for Concord under Dave Walker, who was named head coach in December 2019. The Mountain Lions went 1-10 in 2019.

Concord opens the season against the Golden Eagles March 11 in Athens, with the only other home game scheduled for April 3 against Glenville State. All MEC teams will only play schools from their division, with the two division winners then meeting for the conference championship game.