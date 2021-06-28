Mount Hope woman faces felony charges after CPS home check

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A Mount Hope woman is facing felony charges after a CPS home check.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies and Child Protective Services visited a home in Mount Hope for a health and welfare check.

The suspect was located in the home, with a small child in proximity to 23 grams of suspected methamphetamines, scales and paraphernalia.

Alyssa Berry is charged with Child Neglect and Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. She will now await court proceedings.

