Mount Hope woman arrested on drug charges

By
Tyler Barker
-

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County woman is facing drug charges.

Following a month’s long investigation, Crystal Dawn Massey, 44, of Maple Fork Road in Mount Hope, WV, was arrested by members of the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit (BRCDVCU) comprised of members of the Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police. Massey was charged with two counts of Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone).

Massey was arrested at her residence without incident by BRCDVCU and the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force.

Massey is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on an unrelated probation violation. This investigation was led by Sgt. Will Reynolds.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR