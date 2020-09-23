Mount Hope woman arrested on drug charges

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County woman is facing drug charges.

Following a month’s long investigation, Crystal Dawn Massey, 44, of Maple Fork Road in Mount Hope, WV, was arrested by members of the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit (BRCDVCU) comprised of members of the Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police. Massey was charged with two counts of Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone).

Massey was arrested at her residence without incident by BRCDVCU and the US Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force.

Massey is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on an unrelated probation violation. This investigation was led by Sgt. Will Reynolds.