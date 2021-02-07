More than 105,000 West Virginians now fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 7, 2021, there have been 1,992,366 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 124,708 total cases and 2,129 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,115 1,699 416 66 Greenbrier 1,619 1,069 550 49 McDowell 1,020 793 227 17 Mercer 2,724 2,037 687 92 Monroe 769 615 154 12 Nicholas 805 531 274 12 Pocahontas 363 354 5 9 Raleigh 3,169 2,130 1,039 50 Summers 571 529 42 21 Wyoming 1,579 1,279 300 31

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 384 116 55

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Raleigh County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Hardy County, an 84-year old male from Marshall County, a 78-year old female from Mingo County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, and a 69-year old male from Gilmer County.

“Each death reported is a somber reminder that COVID-19 is still among us,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to their loved ones and ask all West Virginians to follow the guidelines to protect each other.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,199), Boone (1,481), Braxton (756), Brooke (1,943), Cabell (7,298), Calhoun (216), Clay (361), Doddridge (431), Fayette (2,497), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,317), Hampshire (1,448), Hancock (2,535), Hardy (1,243), Harrison (4,621), Jackson (1,607), Jefferson (3,438), Kanawha (11,398), Lewis (914), Lincoln (1,162), Logan (2,542), Marion (3,501), Marshall (2,901), Mason (1,705), McDowell (1,296), Mercer (4,001), Mineral (2,526), Mingo (2,002), Monongalia (7,347), Monroe (904), Morgan (884), Nicholas (1,097), Ohio (3,474), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,463), Putnam (3,953), Raleigh (4,338), Randolph (2,268), Ritchie (579), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (589), Upshur (1,570), Wayne (2,475), Webster (274), Wetzel (1,028), Wirt (331), Wood (6,689), Wyoming (1,661).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay County in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.