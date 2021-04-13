More prescriptions for mental health medication being written

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – In the last eight months, more people have been prescribed mental health medication.

It’s largely due to the stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic. A report by QuoteWizard, one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces, found that mental health prescription medications have increased substantially since mid-last year.

“It’s a difficult and uncertain time, people have been reaching out for help, and that’s why we see this big increase,” Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant said.

There’s been an increase nationwide, but West Virginia specifically has seen a huge increase in the last eight months.

“Nationwide, we saw almost a 7% increase in the number of people taking prescription medication. In West Virginia specifically, that number is closer to a 21% increase.”

More than one-in-four West Virginians are taking prescription mental health medication.

