Montgomery nearing beginning of construction of new pier

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Montgomery is making progress on building a new pier.

The city was awarded $100,000 from a land water conservation grant to build the pier, and is pledging another $100,000 to the project. The funds have not been disbursed yet, but once they are, the city plans to begin the construction process.

Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram believes the project will take roughly nine months to complete, and will become a great outdoor recreation spot.

“It’ll be a pier and it will go out over the river. It will be handicap accessible. So folks, once we get past COVID, can take their family members out, sit on the river and enjoy the outdoors with them,” Ingram said.

When completed, the pier will be the only public access to the river in city limits.