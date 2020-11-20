Monroe, Fayette, and Summers counties see new COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 20, 2020, there have been 989,560 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 38,480 total cases and 639 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,032 827 205 32 Greenbrier 361 207 154 6 McDowell 557 110 447 1 Mercer 1,163 645 518 37 Monroe 321 256 65 9 Nicholas 291 193 98 4 Pocahontas 89 77 12 0 Raleigh 1,333 1,046 287 15 Summers 242 115 127 7 Wyoming 584 309 275 7

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 402 120 51

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Marshall County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 59-year old female Boone County, a 74-year old female Lincoln County, a 72-year old male Monroe County, a 92-year old female Ohio County, a 79-year old male Marion County, an 85-year old female Mineral County, a 79-year old male Fayette County, a 68-year old female Summers County, a 95-year old female Summers County, a 74-year old male Pleasants County, a 71-year old male Kanawha County, a 77-year old female Kanawha County, a 75-year old male Jackson County, and an 85-year old male Hampshire County.

“We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (312), Berkeley (2,544), Boone (559), Braxton (99), Brooke (483), Cabell (2,421), Calhoun (53), Clay (104), Doddridge (98), Fayette (1023), Gilmer (180), Grant (267), Greenbrier (361), Hampshire (246), Hancock (474), Hardy (181), Harrison (1,019), Jackson (636), Jefferson (1,093), Kanawha (5,024), Lewis (219), Lincoln (375), Logan (965), Marion (667), Marshall (961), Mason (309), McDowell (557), Mercer (1,163), Mineral (798), Mingo (889), Monongalia (2,948), Monroe (321), Morgan (226), Nicholas (291), Ohio (1,219), Pendleton (90), Pleasants (66), Pocahontas (89), Preston (420), Putnam (1,550), Raleigh (1,333), Randolph (599), Ritchie (107), Roane (144), Summers (242), Taylor (246), Tucker (98), Tyler (116), Upshur (410), Wayne (871), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (77), Wood (1,950), Wyoming (584).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

4:30 PM – 8:30 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, National Guard Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Harts Galaxy, 1085 McClellan Highway, Harts, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, New Haven Fire Station (behind station), 4th Street, New Haven, WV

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and 6th Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Mercer County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson First United Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue and Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Recreation Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 18001 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane, WV

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Tyler County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council (MOC), Route 10, Mullens, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.