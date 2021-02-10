Monroe County Sheriff’s Office warning of a new scam

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new social security scam.

The Department writing on Facebook that they are getting reports of a new scam involving someone claiming to be part of an oversight group, investigation agency or a deputy. The scammer is saying your social security number has been compromised or investigated, or that your social security benefits have been terminated. The scammer then provides you a number to call for information saying if you do not, a warrant for your arrest will be issued.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department warns that the social security administration will not call for this information.