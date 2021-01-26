Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who fled from traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man who fled a traffic stop early this morning.

Earlier this morning at around 8:40am, Deputy Ware was in the Sweet Springs Valley Area. He attempted to pull over a Newer Black Chevy Camaro. The Vehicle had Temp. Tags and on the front had the Number #3 Nascar tag. The Driver of the vehicle pulled out while Deputy Ware was stopping.

The Male subject was traveling East on Route 3. Any information on who this may be please notify the department through messenger or at 304-772-3911. The Subject is a white male that has a dark colored beard.